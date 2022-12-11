CTP issues 15,003 challan tickets to violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :On the directives of the chief traffic officer, the lifter squad of the CTP Rawalpindi took action against no parking, wrong parking and those obstructing the flow of traffic and issued 15,003 challan tickets to road users.

According to the City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesperson, during the last month 15,003 vehicles and motorcycles were issued challan tickets for parking and traffic rules violation.

Following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimur Khan, the CTP of Rawalpindi has taken action against vehicles creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

On this occasion, CTO Taimur Khan issued special orders to the in-charge lifter squad to speed up the actions against the vehicles that violate the no parking zones and disrupt the flow of traffic.

All the sector and beat in-charges should ensure the parking of vehicles and motorcycles in the parking plazas so that the citizens did not face any kind of problem while driving, the CTO said.

He further said that the purpose of the challan was to reclaim the people and provide the rights to other road users as only by following orderly traffic and traffic rules in the city we could join civilized societies.