UrduPoint.com

CTP Issues 15,003 Challan Tickets To Violators

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 06:00 PM

CTP issues 15,003 challan tickets to violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :On the directives of the chief traffic officer, the lifter squad of the CTP Rawalpindi took action against no parking, wrong parking and those obstructing the flow of traffic and issued 15,003 challan tickets to road users.

According to the City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesperson, during the last month 15,003 vehicles and motorcycles were issued challan tickets for parking and traffic rules violation.

Following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimur Khan, the CTP of Rawalpindi has taken action against vehicles creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

On this occasion, CTO Taimur Khan issued special orders to the in-charge lifter squad to speed up the actions against the vehicles that violate the no parking zones and disrupt the flow of traffic.

All the sector and beat in-charges should ensure the parking of vehicles and motorcycles in the parking plazas so that the citizens did not face any kind of problem while driving, the CTO said.

He further said that the purpose of the challan was to reclaim the people and provide the rights to other road users as only by following orderly traffic and traffic rules in the city we could join civilized societies.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

9 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

18 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

18 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

18 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.