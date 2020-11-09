UrduPoint.com
CTP Issues 1603 Challan Slips To Violators

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

CTP issues 1603 challan slips to violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 1603 challan slips on over speeding on old Airport Road, New Airport Road, Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Meharabad Sector and imposed fines on the violators.

According to Incharge Camera Squad Ahmed Nawaz Tarar, the CTP, on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi had formed a special camera squad to check over speeding on various roads.

The squad checked over speeding at various roads during October and penalized the violators.

He said, CTP were making all-out efforts to control over speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents.

He said, the Camera Squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against over speeding and wrong overtaking.

CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws.

He advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with Traffic Wardens in order to reach their destinations safe and sound.

