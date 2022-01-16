UrduPoint.com

CTP Issues 20 Licenses To Physically Disabled Persons

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2022 | 01:40 PM

CTP issues 20 licenses to physically disabled persons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police issued driving licenses to 20 physically disabled citizens following recommendations of medical board during year 2021.

According to License Branch Incharge Mirza Ghulam Ali, the driving licenses to blind, deaf and dumb citizens could not be issued. However, physically challenged people, who had special Identity Card could apply for driving licenses. He hinted that a medical board was mandatory to check the physically disability and make decision for issuance of license. Physically challenged persons get disability certificate through social welfare department.

Similarly, the City Traffic Police has its own mechanism and it constitute medical board and other experts deals in customized vehicles. Mirza stated experts suggest some alterations in vehicles keeping disability in their mind and thus enable physically challenged persons to avail licenses and drive vehicles easily.

It is also mandatory for the such persons to drive only altered or automatic vehicles.

About test criteria, he hinted that the disabled had to appear in routine tests.

However, Chairpersons for Society for Special Persons Zahida Hameed while talking to APP, suggested that City Traffic Police should issue traffic licenses to deaf and dumb persons also. She added that the sign of ear could be inscribed on driving licenses so that traffic police officials could know about such drivers. Similarly, the sigh should also be placed on number plates of vehicles so that the other general citizens should have information about the deaf and dumb users, she suggested.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Ghulam Ali

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

4 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

13 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

13 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

13 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.