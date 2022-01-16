CTP issues 20 licenses to physically disabled persons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police issued driving licenses to 20 physically disabled citizens following recommendations of medical board during year 2021.

According to License Branch Incharge Mirza Ghulam Ali, the driving licenses to blind, deaf and dumb citizens could not be issued. However, physically challenged people, who had special Identity Card could apply for driving licenses. He hinted that a medical board was mandatory to check the physically disability and make decision for issuance of license. Physically challenged persons get disability certificate through social welfare department.

Similarly, the City Traffic Police has its own mechanism and it constitute medical board and other experts deals in customized vehicles. Mirza stated experts suggest some alterations in vehicles keeping disability in their mind and thus enable physically challenged persons to avail licenses and drive vehicles easily.

It is also mandatory for the such persons to drive only altered or automatic vehicles.

About test criteria, he hinted that the disabled had to appear in routine tests.

However, Chairpersons for Society for Special Persons Zahida Hameed while talking to APP, suggested that City Traffic Police should issue traffic licenses to deaf and dumb persons also. She added that the sign of ear could be inscribed on driving licenses so that traffic police officials could know about such drivers. Similarly, the sigh should also be placed on number plates of vehicles so that the other general citizens should have information about the deaf and dumb users, she suggested.