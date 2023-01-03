CTP issues 204,339 driving licenses during 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued 204,339 driving licenses during 2022.

According to a Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan, a total of 148,271 citizens got learner permits from the department while 12,190 applicants were issued new licenses besides 1751 international licenses during last year.

He said that 37,221 driving licenses were renewed during the period besides 3337 of other districts of the province.

He said that 838 citizens got duplicate licenses while 731 licenses were also endorsed.

The four licensing facilities of the city including of CTP headquarters and six set up in 'Khidmat Marakaz' of the tehsils were providing all driving licensing services to the citizens.

The CTP Licensing Branch had been directed to ensure merit and transparency, CTO said adding, the CTP were issuing computerized driving licenses under a transparent procedure.

He said that in order to provide driving license facility to the residents at tehsil level, CTP had inaugurated driving license facilities in six tehsils of the district.

The CTP Licensing Branch was providing all services under one roof at One Window Operation of CTP headquarters.

He said that the citizens should directly contact the licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

In case of any difficulty in getting driving license, the citizens could also contact CTP's help line 1915 and 051-9272616.

The CTO informed that the driving license branch is corruption free and working in transparent way.

To attain a learner permit or the driving license the applicant has to visit and get it from Rawalpindi driving license office in CTP Headquarters. If the applicant has the ID card with address of Rawalpindi district then he is eligible to get driving license from here.

The CTP also offers the international driving license along the motorcycle, car, jeep, LTV, HTV and the PSV types of license. For an international driving license the applicant should have a passport and a valid visa stamp on it.