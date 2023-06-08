UrduPoint.com

CTP Issues 25,000 Challans Over Helmet Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

CTP issues 25,000 challans over helmet violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 25,000 challan tickets to motorcyclists over violations of helmet during a special crackdown started from January 2023 in the city.

Taking serious notice of the maximum head injuries in road accidents of motorcycles in the city, the city traffic police decided to launch a special campaign against helmet violations and took action against 25,000 violators.

The CTP started the special crackdown from January during which 25,000 challans have been issued over helmet violations and 24,000 challans have been issued over violations of license while 1500 motorcycles have also been impounded during the ongoing crackdown.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Naeem Shahid said that ratio of head injuries have been reduced due to the crackdown against helmet violators. He said that instructions have been issued to officers concerned to speed up action against violators at Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala also.

He said that use of helmet was being made compulsory and would be implemented strictly under the vision to protest public lives.

Related Topics

Protest Police Road Traffic Jalalpur Pirwala Shujabad January From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM fo ..

Finance Minister presents Economic Survey to PM for year 2022-23

10 minutes ago
 PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

42 minutes ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

2 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

2 hours ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.