CTP issues 262,295 challans to violators during six months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued 262,295 challans to traffic rules violators and generated a revenue of over Rs 78.6 million during the last six months from January to June.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that the department was not only ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow on roads of the city but also issuing challans to road users over violations under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai.

He said that the traffic wardens have issued 262,295 challans to traffic rules violators during the first six months of the current year including 46,738 in January, 45,934 in February, 39,312 in March, 42,415 in April, 40,880 in May and 47,016 challans in the month of June.

Besides issuing challans to violators, the CTP officials were also taking other actions against them including the registration of FIRs, impounding vehicles and cancellation of license and route permits. He said that the city traffic police impounded 2,949 vehicles over violations while canceled driving licenses of 14 drivers, canceled route permits of three passenger vehicles, he added.

The department has also got registered FIRs against 231 violators under PPC laws while handed over eight baggers to the concerned police stations during a special crackdown against vagrancy act violators.

Muhammad Adnan further disclosed that taking action on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Jalil Imran Ghalzai, the police officials took action against 4,750 vehicles using tinted glasses, 9,498 one-way violators, 3,589 violators of the speed limit, 1,961 underage drivers and seven using blue lights illegally.

The CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai has directed officials of the department to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during duty timings in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus, CTP spokesman said and added that special arrangements were being made to ensure vaccination of CTP officials. He said that three vaccination camps have been organized by the health department at police line during last three weeks for vaccination of the officials through which all officials have been vaccinated. However, the chief traffic officer has directed officials to get second dose of the vaccination as soon as possible, he added.

