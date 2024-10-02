CTP issues 2652 challan tickets on violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has launched a crackdown on traffic law violations, issuing 2,652 challan tickets and collecting fines worth millions of rupees.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima stated that this campaign was initiated to prevent road traffic accidents and improve traffic flow in the district of Rawalpindi and surrounding areas.

A special squad was formed for this purpose to take strict action against violators.

Among the 2,652 challan tickets issued were 178 for illegal parking, 91 for violating traffic signals, 78 for one-way traffic violations, 199 for lane violations, 476 for driving without a license, and 33 for emitting excessive smoke from vehicles.

Additionally, during the crackdown, 43 underage drivers, 72 without fitness certificates, 96 without permits, and 433 individuals riding without helmets were also fined.

Beenish Fatima further added that 1,960 driving licenses were issued to citizens yesterday, and the crackdown will continue to ensure compliance with traffic laws. She said that every effort is being made to smooth traffic flow and leniency would not be tolerated.

She also warned that strict action will be taken against those officials found negligent in performing their duties.