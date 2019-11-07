CTP issues 36091 challans to traffic violators during October

The city traffic police (CTP) issued 36091 challans to traffic violators and imposed fine amounting to Rs 2.8 millions during the last month of October

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) -:The city traffic police (CTP) issued 36091 challans to traffic violators and imposed fine amounting to Rs 2.8 millions during the last month of October.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan informed that as per directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, CTP under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb launched crackdown against traffic violators on daily basis.

He said that traffic violators were not only being issued challans but their vehicles were also being impounded by city traffic police.

The CTP issued 885 challans to under age drivers and imposed fine Rs 2,76,300 besides imposing fines on other traffic violations.

He maintained that city traffic police impounded 1474 vehicles during October over different types of traffic rules violations. Action was also being taken over using blue lights illegally.