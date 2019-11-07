UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Issues 36091 Challans To Traffic Violators During October

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:13 PM

CTP issues 36091 challans to traffic violators during October

The city traffic police (CTP) issued 36091 challans to traffic violators and imposed fine amounting to Rs 2.8 millions during the last month of October

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) -:The city traffic police (CTP) issued 36091 challans to traffic violators and imposed fine amounting to Rs 2.8 millions during the last month of October.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan informed that as per directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, CTP under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb launched crackdown against traffic violators on daily basis.

He said that traffic violators were not only being issued challans but their vehicles were also being impounded by city traffic police.

The CTP issued 885 challans to under age drivers and imposed fine Rs 2,76,300 besides imposing fines on other traffic violations.

He maintained that city traffic police impounded 1474 vehicles during October over different types of traffic rules violations. Action was also being taken over using blue lights illegally.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Traffic October Million

Recent Stories

MD Bait-ul-Mal signs MoU with LUMHS and MUET Jamsh ..

5 minutes ago

Sarfraz deserves a place in team: Javed Miandad

14 minutes ago

Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan agree in timetable for fili ..

14 minutes ago

Railways body express displeasure, seeks record of ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan Slams Kurdish Forces for Failing to Fulfil ..

2 minutes ago

Food Safety Authority holds two-day long training ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.