CTP issues 38877 challans to traffic rules violators in July

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 38,877 challan slips to traffic rules violators and imposed fine of over Rs 1,30,87250 during the month of July.

According to a spokesman, comprehensive action was being taken against traffic rules violators under the directives of CTO Syed Ali Akbar.

As many as 649 vehicles and 945 motorbikes were impounded over violations while tickets were issued to 12083 passenger vehicles, 9881 private vehicles, 16,903 motocycles and other vehicles on traffic rules violations during the period, he added.

He said, the CTP were utilising all possible resources to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city, adding fine was being imposed on violators besides registration of FIRs against them and vehicles were being impounded.

He further said in a special campaigns,the citizens were also being educated regarding traffic rules and road safety.

The education Wing of Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound, he added.