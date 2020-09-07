UrduPoint.com
CTP Issues 41959 Challans To Violators During August

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:18 PM

CTP issues 41959 challans to violators during August

The City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 41959 challans to traffic rules violators and imposed fine over Rs 12.4 millions during the last month of Augus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 41959 challans to traffic rules violators and imposed fine over Rs 12.4 millions during the last month of August.

Talking to APP here on Monday CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that the department was not only ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow on roads but also issued challans to road users over violations.

He said that comprehensive action was being taken against traffic rules violators under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb.

He informed that the CTP have utilized all possible resources to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city adding that not only fine was being imposed on violators but also FIRs were being registered against them and vehicles were being impounded.

Adnan said that city traffic police have impounded 4029 vehicles over violations, arrested 194 drivers and got registered FIRs against them. He said that city traffic police have also cancelled and suspended route permits of 32 vehicles involved in violations.

He said that as per directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, officials of CTP were also applying preventive measures against coronavirus. The city traffic police organizing different sessions time and again to create awareness among masses about traffic rules in order to make them able to protect themselves and others from losses.

