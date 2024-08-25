CTP Issues 42,388 Challans To Violators
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 42,388 challans to traffic rules violators and generated over Rs 26.3 million during the ongoing month.
CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that the department was not only ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow on roads of the city but also issuing challans to road users over violations under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan. From August 1 to 22, traffic wardens have issued tickets including 244 on speeding, 89 on overloading, 129 on signal violations, 794 on overloading of goods vehicles, 176 on improper lights, 1204 on wrong side, 1490 on tinted glass, 1588 on lane violators, 491 on driving in prohibited areas, 1526 on obstructing traffic, 538 on reckless/dangerous driving, 8918 on missing licence and 537 on pressure horn users.
Similarly, 5,295 vehicles without registration have been challaned, 121 over missing fitness certificates, 363 over missing route permits, 1973 for using mobile during driving, 112 over wrong parking while 7783 challans were issues over other violations during the ongoing month.
Besides the issuing of challans to violators, CTP officials also took action against violators including the registration of FIRs, impounding vehicles and cancellation of licence and route permits, the CPO spokesman said.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan said that regulating traffic in the city and ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow was top priority of the traffic police. He said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against traffic rules violators and not only challans were being issued to violators but the vehicles were also being impounded.
APP/thh/xl
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum procession concludes peacefully in ICT15 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of Chehlum processions24 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die1 hour ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident3 hours ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession3 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine3 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system3 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather3 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure4 hours ago