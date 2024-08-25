Open Menu

CTP Issues 42,388 Challans To Violators

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 42,388 challans to traffic rules violators and generated over Rs 26.3 million during the ongoing month.

CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that the department was not only ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow on roads of the city but also issuing challans to road users over violations under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan. From August 1 to 22, traffic wardens have issued tickets including 244 on speeding, 89 on overloading, 129 on signal violations, 794 on overloading of goods vehicles, 176 on improper lights, 1204 on wrong side, 1490 on tinted glass, 1588 on lane violators, 491 on driving in prohibited areas, 1526 on obstructing traffic, 538 on reckless/dangerous driving, 8918 on missing licence and 537 on pressure horn users.

Similarly, 5,295 vehicles without registration have been challaned, 121 over missing fitness certificates, 363 over missing route permits, 1973 for using mobile during driving, 112 over wrong parking while 7783 challans were issues over other violations during the ongoing month.

Besides the issuing of challans to violators, CTP officials also took action against violators including the registration of FIRs, impounding vehicles and cancellation of licence and route permits, the CPO spokesman said.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan said that regulating traffic in the city and ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow was top priority of the traffic police. He said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against traffic rules violators and not only challans were being issued to violators but the vehicles were also being impounded.

