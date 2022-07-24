CTP issues 43 challan tickets on wrong parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :In order to ensure smooth flow of the traffic, the City Traffic Police on Sunday issued 43 challan tickets to the drivers for wrong parking of their vehicles.

According to a police spokesman, a grand operation was launched against the wrong parking and double parking in Civil Lines area.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said that special squads with lifters were formed to control the issue of wrong parking in the city.

He maintained that awareness banners had also been displayed at important city roads.

Traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against violators of the parking rules which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

The CTO said that orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police to overcome the traffic problems.

Naveed Irshad said that the number of traffic wardens had been increased at busy roads of the city in order to clear wrong parking and car lifters were activated to lift the wrongly parked vehicles and motorcycles.