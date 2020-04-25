CTP issues 44716 challans to violators in a month

The City Traffic Police (CTP) have been issued 44716 challans to traffic rules violators and imposed fine over Rs 11.6 millions from March 22 to April 23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have been issued 44716 challans to traffic rules violators and imposed fine over Rs 11.6 millions from March 22 to April 23.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, CTP Spokesman, Muhammad Adnan said that the department was not only ensuring implementation of lockdown but also issuing challans to road users over violations.

He said that comprehensive action was being taken against traffic rules violators under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb.

He informed that the CTP utilising all possible resources to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city adding that not only fine was being imposed on violators but also FIRs were being registered against them and vehicles were being impounded.

Adnan said that city traffic police have impounded 13059 vehicles over violations including 11,201 motorcycles, 567 motor-Rickshaws, 17 passenger vehicles, 294 cars and 186 other vehicles during the last 30 days.

The city traffic police have also registered FIRs against violators while license and route permits have also been cancelled, he added.

He said that as per directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, officials of CTP were applying preventive measures against coronavirus.