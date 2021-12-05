CTP issues 449,113 challans to violators during ten months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued 449,113 challans to traffic rules violators and generated revenue of over Rs 132.9 million during the last ten months of the current year.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, the CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that the department was not only ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow on roads of the city but also issuing challans to road users over violations under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai.

He said that the traffic wardens have issued 449,113 challans to traffic rules violators during the first ten months of the current year including 46,738 in January, 45,934 in February, 39,312 in March, 42,415 in April, 40,880 in May, 47,016 in June, 51,610 in July, 42,241 in August, 46,294 in September and 46,673 challans in the month of October.

Besides issuing challans to violators, the CTP officials were also taking other actions against them including the registration of FIRs, impounding vehicles and cancellation of license and route permits.

He said that the city traffic police have impounded 5193 vehicles over violations while cancelled driving license of 34 drivers and suspended route permits of 16 passenger vehicles, he added.

The department have also got registered FIRs against 485 violators under PPC laws while handed over 90 beggars to the concerned police stations during a special crackdown against vagrancy act violators.

Adnan further disclosed that taking action on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Jalil Imran Ghalzai, the police officials took action against 8290 vehicles using tinted glasses, 15,582 one-way violators, 6144 speed limit violators, 5864 underage drivers and 21 illegally blue light users during the ten months.

The CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai has directed officials of the department to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) during duty timings in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus, CTP spokesman said and added that special arrangements were being made to ensure vaccination of CTP officials.

/395