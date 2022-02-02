UrduPoint.com

CTP Issues 44,968 Challan Tickets To Traffic Laws' Violators

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 09:48 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) issued over 44,000 challan tickets and imposed fine of more than Rs1.7 million to traffic laws' violators during the month of January

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued over 44,000 challan tickets and imposed fine of more than Rs1.7 million to traffic laws' violators during the month of January.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Wasim Riaz said in a statement that traffic Police in Rawalpindi issued a total of 44,968 challan tickets to 15,201 public service vehicles, 12,117 private vehicles and 17,650 motorcycles on traffic violation and imposed fines of Rs172,78,750.

The CTO said that operation against one wheeling would continue and strict action was being taken against the law abettors.

Wrong parking was creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic, he said, adding that traffic wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against irresponsible road users.

Enhanced numbers of traffic wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters would also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong manner, he added.

The CTO said all-out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, and urged citizens to cooperate with traffic police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated through smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

