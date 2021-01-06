UrduPoint.com
CTP Issues 492,051 Challans Tickets To Violators

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi has issued performance report for the year 2020 according to which City Traffic Police Rawalpindi has issued 492,051 challans tickets and imposed a fine of Rs 170 million on violations of traffic rules.

Following the special instructions of Chief Traffic Officer, City Traffic Police Rawalpindi has issued challan tickets 89,130 to vehicles without number plates in the year 2020 while some 10,650 vehicles issued challan tickets on tinted glass, Some 73,955 were issued challan tickets without helmet, Traffic police issued 20,988 challan tickets without license.

City Police has taken strict action and issued challan tickets 9284 on use of mobile phone. Challan tickets were issued to 24262 unregistered vehicles, CTP also issued challan tickets 11366 against underage drivers, 3485 vehicles were issued challan tickets for line and lane violations, Similarly, 7091 vehicles were issued for speeding and 241,840 vehicles were issued challan tickets for miscellaneous violations.

Adding that 186 FIRs were also registered for serious traffic violations. On this occasion, the Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi said that our aim is not to issue challans but to ensure safety of life."Our top most priority is to maintain flow of traffic in the city", he added. Even during the COVID-19 virus, the young traffic police are on the front line and were busy in performing their duties. The traffic police is taking all possible steps to prevent accidents and making efforts to help facilitate the motorists.

