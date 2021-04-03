UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Issues 500 Challans To Road Users Over Violations Of SoP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 05:11 PM

CTP issues 500 challans to road users over violations of SoP

City Traffic Police (CTP) has started issuing challans to citizens for not wearing face mask and other SoP violations under preventive measures against coronavirus as more than 500 challans have been issued to violators here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has started issuing challans to citizens for not wearing face mask and other SoP violations under preventive measures against coronavirus as more than 500 challans have been issued to violators here on Saturday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai launched a special campaign at SP Chowk in order to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) for road users under preventive measures against the deadly virus.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai said that the basic purpose of the campaign was to create awareness among masses about consequences of SoP violations. He said that the CTP officials would issues challans to road users for not wearing face masks and other violations of SoP.

He also distributed flowers and face mask among the citizens during the campaign. He also briefed the road users that they could protect themselves and others from the deadly virus by following the SoP.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdul Basit reacts to Broadsheet report

1 minute ago

67,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 minute ago

Police arrested accused who posed as govt employee ..

3 minutes ago

Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops to be launched soon: DC

3 minutes ago

Fake fertilizer recovered, dealer booked

3 minutes ago

Rs 2.6b allocated for development schemes: Commiss ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.