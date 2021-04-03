CTP issues 500 challans to road users over violations of SoP

City Traffic Police (CTP) has started issuing challans to citizens for not wearing face mask and other SoP violations under preventive measures against coronavirus as more than 500 challans have been issued to violators here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has started issuing challans to citizens for not wearing face mask and other SoP violations under preventive measures against coronavirus as more than 500 challans have been issued to violators here on Saturday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai launched a special campaign at SP Chowk in order to ensure implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) for road users under preventive measures against the deadly virus.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai said that the basic purpose of the campaign was to create awareness among masses about consequences of SoP violations. He said that the CTP officials would issues challans to road users for not wearing face masks and other violations of SoP.

He also distributed flowers and face mask among the citizens during the campaign. He also briefed the road users that they could protect themselves and others from the deadly virus by following the SoP.