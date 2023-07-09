CTP issues 5000 challans on helmet violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a special crackdown against violators of helmets and issued 5000 challans to violators during the last three days besides various other actions on traffic rules violations in the city.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Spokesman to CTP Muhammad Adnan said that following the instructions of the provincial government, the CTP taking all possible measures to control road accidents and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

He said, "The department has launched a special crackdown against motorcyclists without wearing helmets as it has been observed that most of the casualties in road mishaps are caused by head injuries due to missing helmets." Adnan maintained that the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Naeem Shahid has directed the force to launch a comprehensive crackdown against motorcyclists without helmets.

He urged officials to ensure the implementation of instructions in which the use of helmets had been made compulsory to prevent mishaps.

He informed, "CTP officials have issued 5000 challans to violators and collected a fine of Rs one million from them during the last three days." He said, "Keeping in view the intensity of the issue, the district government has also imposed a ban on petrol pumps and directed them not to provide petrol to motorcyclists without helmets." The CTO Muhammad Naeem Shahid has directed officials to speed up action against helmet violations and said that a zero-tolerance policy would be ensured against violators, Adnan added.

On the other hand, a comprehensive awareness campaign was also continued by the department in which different rallies were being taken out, camps have been set up and pamphlets and brochures have also been distributed among the people.

The CTP officers performing duties at different intersections where they were not only issuing challans to violators but were also saluting motorcyclists wearing helmets to encourage other people, he added.