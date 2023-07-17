CTP issues 5000 challans to motorcyclists' sans helmet in two days

City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued challans to over 5000 motorcycle riders sans helmets and impounded 400 motorcycles during the last two days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued challans to over 5000 motorcycle riders sans helmets and impounded 400 motorcycles during the last two days.

The supply of petrol to motorcyclists over non using of helmets has also been stopped at all petrol pumps after the completion of the deadline period by the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir said that the crackdown would continue against motorcycle riders without a helmet by the district administration and traffic police to protect the lives of the citizens.

While action has also been started against the petrol pumps those providing petrol to the motorcycle riders without helmets.