Open Menu

CTP Issues 5000 Challans To Motorcyclists' Sans Helmet In Two Days

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 08:36 PM

CTP issues 5000 challans to motorcyclists' sans helmet in two days

City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued challans to over 5000 motorcycle riders sans helmets and impounded 400 motorcycles during the last two days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued challans to over 5000 motorcycle riders sans helmets and impounded 400 motorcycles during the last two days.

The supply of petrol to motorcyclists over non using of helmets has also been stopped at all petrol pumps after the completion of the deadline period by the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir said that the crackdown would continue against motorcycle riders without a helmet by the district administration and traffic police to protect the lives of the citizens.

While action has also been started against the petrol pumps those providing petrol to the motorcycle riders without helmets.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Traffic All

Recent Stories

North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue Wi ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue With US

2 minutes ago
 Traffic police directed for enhanced public servic ..

Traffic police directed for enhanced public services and convenience to citizens ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance t ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance to launch Employee Protection I ..

20 minutes ago
 Women's skills camp concludes

Women's skills camp concludes

7 minutes ago
 Dengue Fever Could Cause National Health Crisis in ..

Dengue Fever Could Cause National Health Crisis in Bangladesh - Officials

7 minutes ago
 Germany's China Strategy Shows US Trying to Push A ..

Germany's China Strategy Shows US Trying to Push Allies Away From Global Rivals ..

7 minutes ago
Bangladesh Issues License for Delivery of Russian ..

Bangladesh Issues License for Delivery of Russian Nuclear Fuel to Rooppur NPP - ..

8 minutes ago
 Mishal, Organic Pakistan sign MOU to work on agro- ..

Mishal, Organic Pakistan sign MOU to work on agro-economy, climate change

8 minutes ago
 FBL appoints new Chairman of Board of Directors

FBL appoints new Chairman of Board of Directors

8 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces by ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces by-elections schedule in various ..

29 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police launches crackdown against rash P ..

Islamabad Police launches crackdown against rash PSV drivers

29 minutes ago
 PM, Sri Lankan President reaffirm to continue long ..

PM, Sri Lankan President reaffirm to continue long standing cooperation in diver ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan