CTP Issues 51912 Challan Tickets To Traffic Violators

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued 51912 challan tickets to violators during the last month.

According to a CTP spokesman, 6771 challan tickets were issued for not having a driving license.

Similarly, 2,396 challan tickets were issued for not proper registration while 1,390 challan tickets were issued for traffic signal violations.

The CTP also issued 5925 challan tickets for one-way violations. Some 2531 challan tickets were issued to vehicles bearing tinted glasses.

2271 challan tickets were issued for wrong parking and 1980 challan tickets for not wearing a helmet.

949 challan tickets were issued for using mobile phones while driving and 27699 challan tickets were issued for other violations of traffic laws, while 310 motorcycles and 63 vehicles were impounded in different police stations of the city due to incomplete documents.

In order to ensure the safety of road users and to keep the highways free from accidents, every possible source is being used Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that negligence will not be tolerated at any cost.

He has also issued orders to all the circle and sector in-charges to brief the traffic officials on a daily basis to perform their duties with integrity and honesty so as to earn the trust of the people.

