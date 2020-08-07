CTP issues 53487 challans to traffic rules violators in July

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 53487 challan slips to traffic rules violators and imposed fine of over Rs15.2 millions during the month of July.

According to CTP official sources, comprehensive action was being taken against traffic rules violators under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ms Huma Naseeb.

CTP is utilising all possible resources to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city and not only fine was being imposed on violators but FIRs were also being registered against them and vehicles were being impounded.

A some of 4600 vehicles were impounded over violations including 4084 motorcycles, 51 motor-Rickshaws, 65 passenger vehicles, 213 cars, 103 pick up vans, 53 tractor trollies and other vehicles during the last month.

The city traffic police have also registered 117 FIRs against violators while license and route permits have also been cancelled of various others, sources concluded.