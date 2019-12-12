UrduPoint.com
CTP Issues 539,179 Challans During Ongoing Year

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 539,179 challans during the ongoing year till November, which generated revenue of over Rs174 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 539,179 challans during the ongoing year till November, which generated revenue of over Rs174 million.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, spokesman of the City Traffic Police Muhammad Adnan said that in line with the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, the traffic police were taking strict action against violators.

He said that besides imposing fine on violators, FIRs were also being registered against them.

He said that CTP got registered FIRs against 1158 violators, including 285 under PPC 279, 212 under 99-A MVO,557 under PPC and 97-A MVO, while 104 FIRs were registered under vagrancy act.

Adnan maintained that the CTP was organizing different sessions to create awareness among drivers about preventive measures to avoid road accidents.

The CTP took action against 11626 vehicles over using tinted glasses, 16398 over one way violations, 11011 on over speeding, 5769 over under age drivers, and nine over using blue lights.

The city traffic police impounded 11630 vehicles on various violations as wellas incomplete documents,while 233 driving license were cancelled. Route permits of 45 passenger vehicles were also cancelled.

