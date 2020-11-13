UrduPoint.com
CTP Issues 64330 Challans To Violators During October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:28 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 64330 challans to traffic rules violators and imposed fine over Rs 18.9 millions during the last month of October.

Talking to APP here on Friday, CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that the department was not only ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow on roads but also issuing challans to road users over violations.

He said that comprehensive action was being taken against traffic rules violators under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Budzar. He informed that the CTP utilizing all possible resources to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city adding that not only fine was being imposed on violators but also FIRs were being registered against them and vehicles were being impounded.

Adnan said that city traffic police have impounded thousands of vehicles over violations and registered FIRs against 36 drivers.

He said that city traffic police have also cancelled and suspended route permits of two vehicles during the last month.

He said that as per directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar, the officials of CTP were also applying preventive measures against coronavirus. The city traffic police organizing different sessions time and again to create awareness among masses about traffic rules in order to make them able to protect themselves and others from losses.

The CTP Spokesman added that the department have launched special campaigns against under age drivers, one wheeling and also organized joint checking in collaboration with other departments during the last month.

