CTP Issues 66,482 Challan Tickets In Oct
Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, while taking action in accordance with the law against traffic rules violators, issued 66,482 challan tickets in October, said a CTP spokesman.
He informed me that CTP also provided driving licenses and related facilities to over 148,000 citizens during last month.
CTP on the vision of Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz and the special instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima, working hard to enforce the traffic rules.
Strict action was taken against those who violated the traffic rules, he said.
CTP issued 858 challan tickets for no parking and 2177 challan tickets for traffic signal violations. 1074 challan tickets were issued for one-way violations and 4268 challan tickets for line violations. 12,659 challan tickets were issued in the crackdown against unlicensed drivers, he informed.
CTP also took action against smoke-emitting vehicles and issued 1929 challan tickets.
In October, traffic police also penalized 1716 drivers for underage driving.
1782 challan tickets were issued to public transport vehicles checked without fitness certificates, the spokesman said, adding that 2518 vehicles were challaned for not having route permits. 6932 bikers were fined for riding motorcycles without helmets.
The CTO informed that CTP was making efforts to make Rawalpindi city accident-free. Actions were taken against underage driving.
Drivers without licenses and those not wearing helmets and more strict actions would be taken against the rule violators, she added.
She urged the citizens to use seat belts and safety helmets while driving. No person would be allowed to violate the law, she added.
Traffic wardens had been directed to make all-out efforts to prevent road accidents and improve traffic flow in Rawalpindi district, she said.
