CTP Issues 68 Challans, Bounds 15 For Violating One-way, Over Speeding

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2022 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Sunday launched strict action against traffic law violators on the directions of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi.

The in-charge Newtown circle initiated action against traffic violators flouting one way and issued 68, challan and apprehended 15 individuals for incomplete vehicle documents, said the CTP spokesperson.

According to the directions of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, Ali Rafiq, in-charge of Traffic Circle New Town, took vigorous action against one-way traffic violations at various places of the circle and issued challan tickets to 68 people, while 15 were locked up in the police station due to incomplete documents.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that those who violate one-way cause traffic jams and road accidents. He added additional force should be deployed by identifying such places and black spots. He further said that the main reason for accidents and traffic jams was the violation of one-way traffic by citizens. "They risk their lives, which is tantamount to suicide," he added.

