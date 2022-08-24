CTP issues 80 challans on violation of one- way rule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi expressed concerns over the violation of one-way rule and issued 80 challan to the commuters on Murree Road here on Wednesday.

According to the CTP spokesman, the CTP also impounded 20 vehicles in police stations due to lack of documentation.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, In-charge Traffic Murree Road Circle while taking action against violation of one-way rule, and 80 challans were issued while 20 were impounded in the police station for lack of documents.

CTO Naveed Irshad said that the purpose of city traffic police was not to issue challan but to provide better travel facilities to the citizens to make their lives safe.

He said that strict action would be taken against violators of the one-way rule. No leniency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.