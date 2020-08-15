UrduPoint.com
CTP Issues 879 Challans; Impound 144 Vehicles On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:42 PM

The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued challans to 879 violators, impounded 144 while FIRs were registered against four motorcyclists for one-wheeling and riding their bikes dangerously on the Independence Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued challans to 879 violators, impounded 144 while FIRs were registered against four motorcyclists for one-wheeling and riding their bikes dangerously on the Independence Day.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Syed Ali Akbar, special squads were deployed at Murree Road, Flyovers, Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Airport Road and other several areas of the district to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them.

Though, the one-wheeling was already being checked by traffic wardens but now, several other arrangements had been made to curb the activity, he added.

He said the traffic officers and circle heads had been directed to take stern action against one-wheelers without discrimination and no one would be spared if found involved in this dangerous act, which was a cause of deaths and severe injuries for the riders.

One-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but they were also a threat for other road users, due to which, stern action was being taken against them, he added.

The citizens particularly parents should play their role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash and negligent driving were the main causes of fatal accidents, the CTO said.

