CTP issues 94224 challans to violators in two months in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 94224 challans to traffic rules violators and imposed fine of over Rs 24 millions From March 21 to May 27.

Talking to APP here on Friday CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that the department was not only ensuring implementation of lockdown but also issuing challans to road users over violations.

He said that comprehensive action was being taken against traffic rules violators under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb.

He informed that the CTP utilising all possible resources to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city adding that not only fine was being imposed on violators but FIRs were also being registered against them and vehicles were being impounded.

Adnan said that city traffic police have impounded 36442 vehicles over violations including 32461 motorcycles, 615 motor-Rickshaws, 37 passenger vehicles, 1199 cars and 639 other vehicles during the last two months.

The city traffic police have also registered FIRs against violators while license and route permits have also been cancelled of various others, he addes.

He said that as per directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, officials of CTP were applying preventive measures against coronavirus to protect themselves from the deadly virus.