UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Issues 94224 Challans To Violators In Two Months In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:37 PM

CTP issues 94224 challans to violators in two months in Multan

The City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 94224 challans to traffic rules violators and imposed fine of over Rs 24 millions From March 21 to May 27

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have issued 94224 challans to traffic rules violators and imposed fine of over Rs 24 millions From March 21 to May 27.

Talking to APP here on Friday CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that the department was not only ensuring implementation of lockdown but also issuing challans to road users over violations.

He said that comprehensive action was being taken against traffic rules violators under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb.

He informed that the CTP utilising all possible resources to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city adding that not only fine was being imposed on violators but FIRs were also being registered against them and vehicles were being impounded.

Adnan said that city traffic police have impounded 36442 vehicles over violations including 32461 motorcycles, 615 motor-Rickshaws, 37 passenger vehicles, 1199 cars and 639 other vehicles during the last two months.

The city traffic police have also registered FIRs against violators while license and route permits have also been cancelled of various others, he addes.

He said that as per directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb, officials of CTP were applying preventive measures against coronavirus to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles Road Traffic March May All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany's virus 'guru' in crosshairs of lockdown c ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanese Students Miss Half of School Year Due to ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs800, sold at 97,200 per tol ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police centres for command and control r ..

23 minutes ago

Corona crisis highlights importance of fair econom ..

26 minutes ago

Moldovan President Says Not Planning to Resign Ove ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.