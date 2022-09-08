UrduPoint.com

CTP Issues 978 Tickets For Speeding

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi during their ongoing campaign issued 978 challan slips to violators for over speeding on city roads and imposed Rs 300,850 fines on the violators.

Checking was conducted on new airport road, old airport road, Taxila, Kalar Syedan, Mandra-Chakwal Road, and other roads of Rawalpindi city.

According to in-charge CTP's camera squad, the CTP on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad had formed a special camera squad to check over speeding on various roads.

The squad checked over speeding at various roads during August and penalized the violators.

He said, the CTP were making all out efforts to control over speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents.

The Camera Squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against over speeding and wrong overtaking.

CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws, he said and advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with traffic wardens in order to reach their destinations safe and sound.

