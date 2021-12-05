CTP issues advisory for tourists visiting Murree amid snowfall forecast

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for tourists travelling to Murree and other hill stations to enjoy snowfall of winter amid weather forecast of snowfall.

The tourists rushing to mountain resorts to enjoy snowfall used to get stuck in traffic jams due to heavy snowfalls and road blockades.

Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer Rai Taimoor Khan urged the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road. He said that additional traffic wardens have been deployed to facilitate tourists.

He also advised the visitors to obey traffic rules and avoid overspeeding.

He also suggested the tourists to keep their vehciles fit before travelling to hill stations.

According to Met Office, rain with snowfall over the hills was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Northeast Punjab during Saturday (evening/night) and Sunday.

However, snowfall was also expected in Neelum valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Nathiagali, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba on Sunday, it added.

The CTP has devised a proper traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic and also requested the masses to cooperate with the Police.