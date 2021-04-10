UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:32 PM

CTP issues appoint letters to 143 traffic wardens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Saturday issued appointment letters to 143 traffic assistants in a ceremony organized at Police Line Headquarters.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal distributed the letters among the new appointees including 23 lady traffic assistants and 120 traffic assistants, a police spokesman informed.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal congratulated the newly recruited traffic assistants and asked them to perform their duties in a professional manner within the ambit of law.

During the duty, it was necessary to provide immediate assistance to the road users while maintaining smooth flow of traffic, he added.

