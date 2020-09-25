CTP issues Challan tickets to 913 vehicles for overloading

City Traffic Police (CTP), Adayala Circle through its crackdown against overloading and other violations has issued challan tickets to 913 vehicles during the month of September

According to a Police spokesman, transporters have already been warned to avoid overloading otherwise strict action will be taken in accordance with the law.

On the directives of the CTO, special squads have been constituted on the roads to monitor public service vehicles. If found involved in overcharging, overloading and other severe violations, they are issuing tickets and slapped with a heavy fine, he said.

CTO directed the DSPs traffic, sector in-charges and wardens to perform their role effectively to facilitate the motorists, spokesman added.