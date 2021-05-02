UrduPoint.com
CTP Issues Challans To 633 Violators Of SOPs, Impounds 14 Vehicles

Sun 02nd May 2021

CTP issues challans to 633 violators of SOPs, impounds 14 vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The city traffic police (CTP) issued challans to 633 vehicles and imposed fine of over Rs 191,100 on various others during the ongoing crackdown against SOPs violators during last month of April.

Like other departments of the district, the city traffic police also ensuring all measures for implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to prevent the coronavirus spread.

This was said by CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan while talking to APP here on Sunday.

He said that the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai was monitoring the campaign against violators of SOPs.

He said the CTP have issued challans to 330 motorcycles, 56 auto-rickshaws, 76 cars, 68 public transport vehicles, 89 mini trucks and others during the last month.

Adnan maintained that the department have also impounded 14 vehicles over violations.

CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai has directed traffic wardens to ensure implementation of SOPs and issue challans to violators. He said in a statement that protection of public lives was top priority besides ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

