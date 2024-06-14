CTP issues plan for Eid ul Azha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) issued a traffic plan for chand raat and Eid-ul-Azha with additional duty at important places, cattle markets and squares in the city to ensure the flow of traffic.

A spokesperson for Traffic police said that wrong parked vehicles across the city will be removed by traffic lifters.

The anti-one-wheeling squad will continue to crackdown across the city to prevent one-wheeling, he said and added that in this regard, additional personnel have been deployed at all the flyovers in addition to the anti-one-wheeling squad.

The public is requested to cooperate with the city traffic police, the spokesperson said and added that citizens should park their vehicles only in the parking area instead on the roads.

Parents should keep a special eye on their children during shopping and they should not allow young and immature children to ride a motorcycle to save them from deadly sport like one-wheeling, he concluded.