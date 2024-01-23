Open Menu

CTP Issues Special Travel Advisory For Tourists Visiting Murree

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a five-point traffic advisory for the tourists coming to Murree amid foggy weather

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a five-point traffic advisory for the tourists coming to Murree amid foggy weather.

The CTP after issuing special instructions for tourists advised the general masses to keep in touch with the Police officials during their trip to hilly region of Murree.

According to the CTP news release, Chief Traffic Officer, Taimur Khan said that current weather conditions, especially heavy fog, reduce drivers' visibility, and increase the risk of potential road hazards.

However, in this regard, the CTP Rawalpindi appeals to all road users to exercise extreme caution and follow the instructions given for their own safety and security, he added.

Drivers are advised to keep their speed as low as possible and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle coming from the opposite direction. Fog limits visibility and makes it difficult to react to sudden obstacles or changes in traffic conditions. Make sure your vehicle's fog lights are in working order and use them appropriately, he said while quoting the advisory issued here.

"Be sure to use double indicators or hazard lights to make your vehicle stand out to others on the road in extremely low visibility and not cause confusion or distress to other drivers. Do not overtake other vehicles unless absolutely necessary. Avoid Low visibility makes it difficult to predict traffic flow, increasing the risk of accidents. Check the weather forecast and road conditions before you start your journey. Plan your journey accordingly, and if conditions worsen, consider unnecessary travel delays. Follow traffic signals, road signs and lines strictly. These become even more important in the short term, helping to maintain order on the roads," it said.

The CTP Rawalpindi emphasized the importance of responsible driving during severe weather conditions. By following these guidelines, drivers can contribute to creating a safer road environment for themselves and others.

For any emergency assistance or to report traffic-related issues, please contact City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Helpline (051-9269200).

