CTP Issues Special Travel Advisory For Tourists Visiting Murree
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a five-point traffic advisory for the tourists coming to Murree amid foggy weather
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a five-point traffic advisory for the tourists coming to Murree amid foggy weather.
The CTP after issuing special instructions for tourists advised the general masses to keep in touch with the Police officials during their trip to hilly region of Murree.
According to the CTP news release, Chief Traffic Officer, Taimur Khan said that current weather conditions, especially heavy fog, reduce drivers' visibility, and increase the risk of potential road hazards.
However, in this regard, the CTP Rawalpindi appeals to all road users to exercise extreme caution and follow the instructions given for their own safety and security, he added.
Drivers are advised to keep their speed as low as possible and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle coming from the opposite direction. Fog limits visibility and makes it difficult to react to sudden obstacles or changes in traffic conditions. Make sure your vehicle's fog lights are in working order and use them appropriately, he said while quoting the advisory issued here.
"Be sure to use double indicators or hazard lights to make your vehicle stand out to others on the road in extremely low visibility and not cause confusion or distress to other drivers. Do not overtake other vehicles unless absolutely necessary. Avoid Low visibility makes it difficult to predict traffic flow, increasing the risk of accidents. Check the weather forecast and road conditions before you start your journey. Plan your journey accordingly, and if conditions worsen, consider unnecessary travel delays. Follow traffic signals, road signs and lines strictly. These become even more important in the short term, helping to maintain order on the roads," it said.
The CTP Rawalpindi emphasized the importance of responsible driving during severe weather conditions. By following these guidelines, drivers can contribute to creating a safer road environment for themselves and others.
For any emergency assistance or to report traffic-related issues, please contact City Traffic Police Rawalpindi Helpline (051-9269200).
Recent Stories
Senate hosts Parliamentary Interface for learning experience of Provincial Assem ..
TikTok shares election integrity measures on platform ahead of General Election
SCCI welcomes opening of Torkham border for trade
'We must work to build a society where everyone has opportunity, right to learn' ..
OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque
China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..
161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muza ..
KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone
Vietnam business group visits MNSUA
PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover
ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate hosts Parliamentary Interface for learning experience of Provincial Assemblies17 minutes ago
-
TikTok shares election integrity measures on platform ahead of General Election17 minutes ago
-
SCCI welcomes opening of Torkham border for trade17 minutes ago
-
'We must work to build a society where everyone has opportunity, right to learn': CM Baqar17 minutes ago
-
OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque27 minutes ago
-
China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, productivity: Experts27 minutes ago
-
161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muzaffargarh23 minutes ago
-
Vietnam business group visits MNSUA23 minutes ago
-
PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives27 minutes ago
-
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover23 minutes ago
-
ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur23 minutes ago
-
DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections23 minutes ago