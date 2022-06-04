UrduPoint.com

CTP Issues Tickets To 65 Traffic Signals Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

CTP issues tickets to 65 traffic signals violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, during an operation against traffic signals violators, issued 65 tickets (challans) and impounded 8 vehicles.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, in-charge Traffic Civil Line took action against the drivers violating the signals at Kachehri Chowk, Jhelum Road and Mall Road.

On the occasion, CTO Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that Rawalpindi Traffic Police was making all-out efforts to ensure the safety of people, adding that the citizens should abide by the traffic rules while driving so that accidents could be avoided.

Furthermore, he warned of strict action against the violators and urged the parents to play their part in preventing accidents by educating their children about traffic rules.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi Jhelum

Recent Stories

"You will lose your job if load-shedding exceeds t ..

"You will lose your job if load-shedding exceeds two hours a day," PM warns offi ..

8 minutes ago
 Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

3 hours ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

5 hours ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

5 hours ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock wor ..

Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock worth million of rupees into ashe ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.