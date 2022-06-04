CTP issues tickets to 65 traffic signals violators

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi, during an operation against traffic signals violators, issued 65 tickets (challans) and impounded 8 vehicles.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, in-charge Traffic Civil Line took action against the drivers violating the signals at Kachehri Chowk, Jhelum Road and Mall Road.

On the occasion, CTO Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that Rawalpindi Traffic Police was making all-out efforts to ensure the safety of people, adding that the citizens should abide by the traffic rules while driving so that accidents could be avoided.

Furthermore, he warned of strict action against the violators and urged the parents to play their part in preventing accidents by educating their children about traffic rules.