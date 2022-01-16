UrduPoint.com

CTP Issues Tourist Guide Plan Murree Visitors

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CT) Rawalpindi has issued a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the tourists visiting Murree.

According to traffic police spokesman, not more than 8,000 vehicles will be allowed to enter in Murree. Tourists will be banned from entering from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that traffic police has completed all the arrangements and a comprehensive traffic plan issued for the convenience of tourists visiting Murree.

According to plan, as many as 268 District Police personnel will perform special duties for the convenience of tourists including 03 DSPs, 20 Inspectors, 125 Traffic Wardens, 100 Traffic Assistants and 20 District Police Tourist Guides. Special pickets have been set up at all the toll plazas and entrances of Murree to in view of precautionary measures.

CTO urged the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines and taking selfies in the middle of the road.

He told that Murree has a parking capacity of about 3500 vehicles.

He said that additional traffic wardens have been deployed to facilitate tourists.

He also advised the visitors to obey traffic rules and avoid over-speeding.

He also suggested the tourists to keep their vehicles fit before travelling to hill stations.

The CTP has devised a proper traffic plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic and also requested the masses to cooperate with the police.

Rawalpindi Police Radio Station 88.6 and Traffic Police and all the official pages will also provide awareness to the citizens about the severity of the weather and rush situation in Murree.

He advised do not completely close the windows of the vehicles in case of use of heater but also use chain on the tires of the vehicles as it is sleepy on the road during snowfall. According to metrological department,Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cloudy in upper parts and north Balochistan. However, light rain/snow is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northern Balochistan. Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

