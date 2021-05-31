CTP issues traffic advisory for Murree visitors

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi here on Monday has issued an advisory for the visitors heading towards the hill station of Murree to facilitate influx of tourists

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhara Iqbal said that more than 13,000 vehicles enter in Murree on weekends onset of summer. Despite lack of parking and construction work on the road, best traffic arrangements were made for the visitors. Tourists coming to Murree from remote areas are being facilitated, he added.

He further said, Murree is an international tourist destination where tourists come from across the country and no one should be allowed to take the law into his own hands while driving.

To avoid any kind of inconvenience and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the visitors are advised in their own interest to follow traffic wardens on duty and the traffic sign boards on the road for safe journey and enjoyable journey, he told and added that helpline 051-9269200 was established for the guidance of the tourists.