UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Issues Traffic Advisory For Murree Visitors

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:26 PM

CTP issues traffic advisory for Murree visitors

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi here on Monday has issued an advisory for the visitors heading towards the hill station of Murree to facilitate influx of tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi here on Monday has issued an advisory for the visitors heading towards the hill station of Murree to facilitate influx of tourists.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhara Iqbal said that more than 13,000 vehicles enter in Murree on weekends onset of summer. Despite lack of parking and construction work on the road, best traffic arrangements were made for the visitors. Tourists coming to Murree from remote areas are being facilitated, he added.

He further said, Murree is an international tourist destination where tourists come from across the country and no one should be allowed to take the law into his own hands while driving.

To avoid any kind of inconvenience and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the visitors are advised in their own interest to follow traffic wardens on duty and the traffic sign boards on the road for safe journey and enjoyable journey, he told and added that helpline 051-9269200 was established for the guidance of the tourists.

Related Topics

Police Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Rawalpindi From Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

1 minute ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

1 minute ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

2 minutes ago

DC holds online Kachehri

1 minute ago

Inquiry underway into DHQ Hospital Attock's expire ..

1 minute ago

Govt wants to improve governance through holistic ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.