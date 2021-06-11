CTP issues traffic advisory for Murree visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Thursday issued an advisory for the visitors heading towards the hill station of Murree to facilitate influx of tourists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Thursday issued an advisory for the visitors heading towards the hill station of Murree to facilitate influx of tourists.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal said despite lack of parking space and heavy traffic load, best traffic arrangements were made for the visitors. Tourists coming to Murree from different areas were being facilitated, he added.

He further said, Murree was an international tourist destination where tourists come from across the country and no one should be allowed to take the law into his own hands while driving.

To avoid any kind of inconvenience and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the visitors are advised in their own interest to observe traffic rules and the traffic sign boards on the roads for safe and enjoyable journey, he told and added that helpline 051-9269200 was established to facilitate the tourists.