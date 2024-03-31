CTP issues traffic advisory for Youm-e-Ali (AS) procession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) The city traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for the Zari procession in connection with Youm-e-Shahdat of Hazrat Ali (AS) on Ramazan 21.

The procession will be taken out from Mubarik Haveli Chowk Nawab Sahib which will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah after passing through its special routes including Mochi Gate, Bazaar Hakiman, Paniwala Talab, Rang Mehal, and Bhatti Chowk . CTO Amara Athar said that the route would be kept clear for ambulances and emergency vehicles and the participants in the procession and especially citizens would not have any traffic problems on alternative routes. Participants will be able to park their vehicles at Delhi Gate Parking, Ada Crown Plaza Parking, Mochi Bagh Parking, D Plaza near Rang Mahal, Parking Central Model High school, Data Darbar Eye Hospital, Parking Office Deputy Commissioner Office and Greater Iqbal Park. SP City Shehzad Khan will supervise the traffic arrangements, Four DSPs, 119 inspectors and 696 wardens, 10 folk lifters and tw0 breakdowns have also been posted.

As per the traffic plan, all traffic from Azadi Flyover will be diverted towards the railway station, Bhati Chowk road towards Azadi Flyover will be closed for all traffic, traffic coming from Mall Road, Secretariat will be diverted from Kachhari Chowk. Outfall Road Sigian will be diverted, traffic coming from Circular Road will be diverted to Mayo Hospital, urdu Bazar from Circular Road, Bhati Chowk road from Mori Gate will be completely closed while Karbala Game Shah from Kachhari Chowk will be diverted. Lower Mall Road will be closed for traffic, Rang Mahal road will be closed from Paniwala Talab side, Chowk Milad towards Inner Delhi Gate towards Masjid Wazir Khan road will be closed, Masti Gate, Turn Shahi Fort and Ali Park will be closed. Taxila road will be closed, CTO Lahore said that citizens should cooperate with traffic wardens to ensure traffic arrangements, citizens can call police helpline 15 for guidance and convenience, radio FM88.6 and Hasta app as well. Traffic situation will be kept informed.