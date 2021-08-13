UrduPoint.com

CTP Issues Traffic Diversion Plan For 5th Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:55 PM

CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 5th Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The city traffic police (CTP) issued traffic diversion plan for citizens to avoid any inconvenience during fifth Muharram here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai, the CTP issuing traffic diversion plan for facilitation of citizens to avoid any inconvenience and to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow during Muharram-Ul-Haram. The CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said that traffic from Dolat Gate towards Shah Shams Shrine would remain closed at night on fifth Muharram by keeping in view the registered mourning processions routes.

The road towards Haram Gate, Bohar Gate, Alang, Pak Gate, Khooni Burj, Pull Shedilaal and Sadar Bazaar Cantt would also remain closed for traffic.

The citizens have been asked to use alternative routes of Hafiz Jamal road, Masoom Shah road, Kabootar Mandi, Quaid-e-Azam road and Qasim road.

The CTO Jalil Imran Ghalzai directed traffic police officials to ensure parking of vehicles at the specified parking points instead of parking near Majalis points and mourning processions in order to avoid any untoward incident, CTP spokesman added.

