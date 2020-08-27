CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 8th Muharram

City Traffic Police (CTP) issued diversion plan for traffic during 8th of Muharram here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued diversion plan for traffic during 8th of Muharram here on Thursday.

According to CTP sources, traffic from Gulistan Chowk to Ali Chowk would remain close from evening to late night.

The traffic from Chowk Qadafi towards Masoom Shah road would be diverted towards Jamia Saqlain and Khanewal road while transporters would use Khanewal road to reach Qadafi Chowk from clock tower chowk.

Similarly, traffic from BCG Chowk to Chowk Shah Abbas would remain close at night and the traffic would be diverted towards Chungi No 14.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb has urged citizens to cooperate with traffic police in order to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow during Muharram. She asked people to contact CTP helpline 1915 in case of any inconvenience.