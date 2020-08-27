UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Issues Traffic Diversion Plan For 8th Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

CTP issues traffic diversion plan for 8th Muharram

City Traffic Police (CTP) issued diversion plan for traffic during 8th of Muharram here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued diversion plan for traffic during 8th of Muharram here on Thursday.

According to CTP sources, traffic from Gulistan Chowk to Ali Chowk would remain close from evening to late night.

The traffic from Chowk Qadafi towards Masoom Shah road would be diverted towards Jamia Saqlain and Khanewal road while transporters would use Khanewal road to reach Qadafi Chowk from clock tower chowk.

Similarly, traffic from BCG Chowk to Chowk Shah Abbas would remain close at night and the traffic would be diverted towards Chungi No 14.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb has urged citizens to cooperate with traffic police in order to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow during Muharram. She asked people to contact CTP helpline 1915 in case of any inconvenience.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Khanewal Gulistan From Muharram

Recent Stories

Russia detains soldier for spying for Ukraine

5 minutes ago

Three drug peddlers arrested, 14 kg charras recove ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 4,711 to 975,576

5 minutes ago

KP NAB arrests man for cheating hundreds of people ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

9 minutes ago

NCOC suggests top to bottom approach to open educa ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.