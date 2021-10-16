UrduPoint.com

CTP Issues Traffic Plan For 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

Sat 16th October 2021

CTP issues traffic plan for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

The City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued traffic plan in connection with 12 Rabi-ul-Awal (Oct 19) on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

According to traffic plan, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Hussain Agahi, Daulat Gate Chowk, Delhi Gate Chowk, Pak Gate Chowk, Haram Gate Chowk, Chowk Shaheedan, Shaheen Market Chowk, Bohar Gate Chowk and Dera Ada Chowk will remain closed for all kinds of traffic.

According to traffic plan, Ghanta Ghar Chowk, Hussain Agahi, Daulat Gate Chowk, Delhi Gate Chowk, Pak Gate Chowk, Haram Gate Chowk, Chowk Shaheedan, Shaheen Market Chowk, Bohar Gate Chowk and Dera Ada Chowk will remain closed for all kinds of traffic.

The Traffic wardens would be deputed at all important points of the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran directed the traffic wardens to perform their duties prominently at their duty points and also inform citizens about alternative routes and treat them with kindness.

No vehicle of any kind should be allowed to be parked on the road but at the allotted parking area.

He urged the citizens to take alternative routes by following traffic rules and cooperate with city traffic police.

