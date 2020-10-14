UrduPoint.com
CTP issues traffic plan for 28th Safar processions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP), Muhammad Zafar Buzdar Wednesday issued traffic plan in connection with the processions of 28th Safar-ul-Muzaffar on October 15.

According to plan, the Delhi Gate chowk, Daulat Gate chowk, Aam Khas Bagh, Ali chowk to Darbar Shah Shams routes will be closed at different times for traffic.

The public is requested to take an alternative route in addition to the route. Chowki No.

14, Haram Gate, Bohar Gate, Masoom Shah Road, Hafiz Jamal Road, Khanewal Road will be used as alternative routes for traffic.

In this regard, the CTO issued instructions to the traffic wardens that no vehicle should be allowed to park on the route of the procession but vehicles should be parked in the allotted parking.

The public is requested to respect traffic rules and cooperate with city traffic police to make their journey safer, said a press release issued here.

