CTP issues traffic plan for 7th Muharram procession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :In order to ensure security of the mourners of 7th Muharram procession to be taken out on Saturday, City traffic police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a traffic plan.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, 181 traffic wardens and officers would be deployed to regulate traffic on various city roads. There would be complete ban on parking of any vehicle, motorcycle or handcart on the route the procession.

He said emergency squads had also been appointed to maintain the flow of traffic in the city. The traffic police had prepared a traffic plan for 7th Muharram to facilitate citizens in the town while diversions would be placed at different locations to facilitate the motorists, he added.

The CTO directed the officials to ensure parking at a distance of 200 meters from the route of the procession. He said, the Traffic Wardens had been directed to remove all kind of encroachments from the routes of processions besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

He said that enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of Inspectors and DSPs would perform their duties on the route of the procession.

The CTO told that the main procession would be taken out from Sadiqabad and after passing through Transformer chowk, Sadiqabad Chowk, Kuri Road, Ali Road, Cha Sultan, Glass Factory, Dhoke Hukam Dad, Zafar ul Haq Road, Murree Road would reach Committee Chowk while small processions of other areas would also reach Committee Chowk and merge in the main procession which would move towards Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazaar, Dingi Khoi, Jamia Masjid Road and culminate at Imambargah Kadimi.

The traffic load on the city roads would be provided alternate routes during mourning processions, he added.

The citizens, in case of any difficulty can contact CTP Helpline 051-9272616, he added.