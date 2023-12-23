Open Menu

CTP Issues Traffic Plan For Christmas

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2023 | 09:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) City Traffic Police (CTP) here on Saturday prepared a special traffic plan to be enforced on Christmas Day and Quaid-e-Azam birth anniversary.

According to Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan, special squads have been formed to control one-wheeling.

A total 281 Traffic officials including circle Incharges, Inspectors, Traffic Wardens and Traffic Assistants would be deployed to maintain the flow of Traffic on city roads.

The CTP teams would perform duties in the vicinity of churches and celebration sites on Christmas day.

Special squads would also be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic on the occasion.

The motorists would not be allowed to park their vehicles outside churches. As per the plan, parking sites have been established 200 yards away from all churches.

He urged the motorists to cooperate with the traffic wardens so that traffic problems could be averted.

