Open Menu

CTP Issues Traffic Plan For Medical Entry Test At BZU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

CTP issues traffic plan for medical entry test at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued a route plan for the students to enter Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to appear in the medical entry test going to be held on Sunday.

According to a CTP spokesman, the students from Khanewal and Vehari would use the route from Sahu Chowk to Nagana Chowk for entry through the back gate of the university.

The students from Muzaffargarh and Head Muhammadwala would use Syedanwala bypass Chowk to Nagana Chowk for entry through the back gate, while the students from Bahawalpur would use Qadafi Chowk to Nagana Chowk for entry from the back gate of the university.

CTP spokesman said that special parking points have been made in the university including the UGC Department, Math Department, Maternity Department, Agriculture Department, Hajraan Hall near the mosque and Gilani Law College Ali Hall.

For further assistance, the students were urged to contact on-duty traffic police officials.

Related Topics

Police Agriculture Traffic Bahawalpur Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari Bahauddin Zakariya University Sunday Mosque From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent relief aid and h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid orders urgent relief aid and humanitarian airbridge to suppo ..

9 minutes ago
 India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in ..

India in the spotlight as G20 Summit kicks off in New Delhi

24 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies t ..

UAE&#039;s participation in G20 Summit testifies to depth of UAE-India strategic ..

54 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Ba ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 02 Sri Lanka Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

59 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violation ..

Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK

1 hour ago
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan braces for second Super 4 clash against arch-rival India

1 hour ago
 UAE President directs establishment of air bridge ..

UAE President directs establishment of air bridge to deliver critical relief to ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tajikistan on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco over earthquake victims

2 hours ago
 ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determinati ..

ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determination in falconry

2 hours ago
 Etihad Town Achieves Early Possession of Phase II ..

Etihad Town Achieves Early Possession of Phase II (Technically Approved as Arcos ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan