CTP issues traffic plan for medical entry test at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued a route plan for the students to enter Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to appear in the medical entry test going to be held on Sunday.

According to a CTP spokesman, the students from Khanewal and Vehari would use the route from Sahu Chowk to Nagana Chowk for entry through the back gate of the university.

The students from Muzaffargarh and Head Muhammadwala would use Syedanwala bypass Chowk to Nagana Chowk for entry through the back gate, while the students from Bahawalpur would use Qadafi Chowk to Nagana Chowk for entry from the back gate of the university.

CTP spokesman said that special parking points have been made in the university including the UGC Department, Math Department, Maternity Department, Agriculture Department, Hajraan Hall near the mosque and Gilani Law College Ali Hall.

For further assistance, the students were urged to contact on-duty traffic police officials.