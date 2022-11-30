CTP issues traffic plan for Pak-England cricket match

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) on Wednesday issued a traffic plan for the cricket match between Pakistan and England to be played in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from December 1 to Dec 5.

432 Traffic Wardens would perform duties in the circle to regulate traffic and facilitate the road users, said Deputy Officer, CTP Headquarters Muhammad Waseem.

He informed that Traffic Police on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan would make all-out efforts to regulate traffic in adjacent areas of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road would remain closed for all kinds of vehicular traffic during the match, he said adding, special parking areas have also been provided at two places, Civil Aviation Ground Shaheen Chowk Rawal Road and Government Degree College for Boys 5th Road to facilitate the citizens.

He urged the road users to cooperate with the police performing duties during the cricket match.

He said that heavy traffic would be strictly banned in the area around the stadium from the start to the end of the match.

The citizens have been advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience as Double Road would remain closed during the match.

The CTO had also directed all the circle in-charges to monitor the traffic arrangements in their circles, and ordered the senior officers to remain present in the field and keep the flow of traffic uninterrupted, he said.

An enhanced number of traffic wardens would be deployed on alternative routes to ease traffic flow and facilitate the road users, he said adding, CTP would also try to spread awareness about up-to-date traffic situations through FM 88.6 and social media.