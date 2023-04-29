UrduPoint.com

CTP Issues Traffic Plan For Procession On Demolition Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have completed the traffic arrangements regarding procession on the day of demolition of Jannat-ul-Baqi to maintain smooth traffic flow.

According to the CTP press release, over 155 traffic police officers have been deployed at the procession route and diversion points.

The Jannat-ul-Baqi Demolition Day procession will be lead from Imam Bargah Nasar-ul-Azza Waris Khan stop.

The procession will pass through Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Alam Khan Road and will be culminated at Colonel Maqbool Imam Bargah.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said that the diversions will be placed to maintain traffic flow on Murree Road.

As per the diversion plan, Faizabad-bound traffic from Murree Road will be diverted to Tipu Road from Jang Building U-Turn.

Citizens going to Faizabad via Murree Road via Murree Chowk should use old Airport Road and Rawal Road.

Traffic coming from Faizabad to Marrir Chowk will be diverted from Rawal Road turn towards Rawal Road.

Special arrangements have been made to keep traffic smooth on alternative routes.

The traffic police will perform duties alongwith the district police to establish law and order.

