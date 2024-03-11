Open Menu

CTP Issues Traffic Plan For Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a special traffic plan for the month of Ramazan-ul-Muabrik

According to CTP spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan, chair a meeting at Traffic Headquarters Race Course here on Monday. Among other DSPs, Circle officers, Traffic Wardens attended the meeting. The meeting was conducted on the special instructions of Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, aimed at addressing the traffic challenges during Ramazan.

In the meeting, CTO Taimoor Khan instructed to ensure smooth traffic flow during prayer times and particularly at Iftar gatherings locations.

He emphasized the importance of courteous and polite communication with the public, enhancing the effectiveness of DSPs and inspectors on patrolling duty, and maintaining positions at critical points during Iftar.

CTO Taimoor Khan further stated that the motorists should also exhibit patience particularly at Iftar time.

He also underscored the need for strict action against violations of parking laws. He urged swift removal of wrongly parked vehicles and motorcycles by lifters. It was emphasized that complaints about traffic jams due to parking issues should result in legal actions against DSPs and Circle Officers.

CTO added that road congestion tends to increase before Iftar, so Traffic Wardens would be stationed at points to facilitate traffic and clear congestion.

He advised that Traffic Wardens would be provided with Iftar meals on-site to ensure they remain in the field during this crucial time.

He mentioned that parking at shopping centers and markets becomes challenging, especially in the afternoon and during Iftar. Therefore, special traffic arrangements have been made to manage parking and traffic flow in these areas.

Strict actions will be taken against double parking, and designated parking areas will be enforced. No permission will be granted for double parking anywhere, he concluded.

